Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 453,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 208,804 shares.The stock last traded at $128.02 and had previously closed at $128.12.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

