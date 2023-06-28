EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $7.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 298,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.