Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.90 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $241,461.04 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

