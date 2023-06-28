Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 87,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

