Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $511,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Erickson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. 96,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

