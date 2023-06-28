Ergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $319,230.83 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Ergo has a market cap of $88.11 million and $319,230.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,023.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00276873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.00744712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00544032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00057653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,878,939 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

