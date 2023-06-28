Enzi Wealth Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

