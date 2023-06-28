Enzi Wealth Sells 938 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 189,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.