Enzi Wealth Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enzi Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

