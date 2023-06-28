Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.16

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.16 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 793081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,527,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,782,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

