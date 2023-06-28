Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,745 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,848 ($23.50) to GBX 1,745 ($22.19) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMVHF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Entain Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 2,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Entain has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

