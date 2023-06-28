Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,317,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 5,775,993 shares.The stock last traded at $16.12 and had previously closed at $16.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enovix Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enovix by 1,985.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

