Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

