Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

