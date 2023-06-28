Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
