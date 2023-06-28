Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.