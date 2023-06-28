Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.68 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
