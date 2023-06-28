Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.68 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

