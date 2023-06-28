Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.84. 211,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,072. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.