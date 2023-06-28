Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,038 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 722,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,113. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock worth $4,926,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

