Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,563. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

