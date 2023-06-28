EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269,253 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE EME opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $180.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.