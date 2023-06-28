Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
