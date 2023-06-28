Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The company had a trading volume of 116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.