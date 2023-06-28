Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 154,915 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

