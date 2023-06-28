Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

