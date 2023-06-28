Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 2,186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,151,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.