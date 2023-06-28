Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

