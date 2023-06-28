Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

