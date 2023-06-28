Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.31. 213,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,692. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $468.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

