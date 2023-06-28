Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

