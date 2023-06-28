Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. 190,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

