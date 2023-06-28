Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 940,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

