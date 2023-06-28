Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 466,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,678. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

