Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,914. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

