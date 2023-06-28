Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.21. Electromed shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 1,117 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

