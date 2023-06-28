EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.4 %

EDPFY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. 10,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

