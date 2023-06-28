Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 737.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 11,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,652. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 117.89% and a negative return on equity of 395.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

