DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.96 ($29.30) and last traded at €27.16 ($29.52). 70,233 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.28 ($29.65).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($37.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

