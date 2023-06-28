Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,190

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,190 ($15.13) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.77) to GBX 1,330 ($16.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY remained flat at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

