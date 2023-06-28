Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE:DPM opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$210.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.4140127 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
