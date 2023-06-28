Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:DPM opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$210.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.4140127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

