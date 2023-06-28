Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.7 %

DEI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

