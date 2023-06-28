DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.66

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.06. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 228,130 shares traded.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.