DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.66

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.06. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 228,130 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
