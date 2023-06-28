Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.1 %

DORM stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.