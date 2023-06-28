Doherty Philip O’ Sells 130,008 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $3,129,292.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Vertiv stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

