Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Dimeco Price Performance

DIMC remained flat at $34.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dimeco has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Get Dimeco alerts:

About Dimeco

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.