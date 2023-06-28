Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Dimeco Price Performance
DIMC remained flat at $34.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dimeco has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.
About Dimeco
