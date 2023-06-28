DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 78,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.