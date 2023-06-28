Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.43

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.43 ($11.34) and traded as low as €9.12 ($9.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.17 ($9.96), with a volume of 8,832,020 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day moving average of €10.42.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

