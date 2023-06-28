Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. 1,168,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

