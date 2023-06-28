DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

XRAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

