DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.5 %
XRAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
