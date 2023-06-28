Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 451.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Dell Technologies worth $63,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

