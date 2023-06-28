DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $1,697.91 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00275381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

