Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 48,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 64,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $696.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

